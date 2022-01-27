Brenda Marie Drinnon, Caryville

Brenda Marie Drinnon, age 55 of Caryville, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born on July 30, 1966, to the late Walter and Reta Goins Reed in Clinton, TN. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She had a heart of gold and was beautiful inside and out. She will be remembered for how deeply she loved and her willingness to help anyone in need. She will be dearly missed by her family, her friends, and her dog Midnight.

She is survived by: husband, Stanley Conatser; daughters, Brittney Buga and husband Andrew, and Vanessa Conatser; grandchildren, Gabriel, Dominic, Sophia Marie, Easton, Kayden, and Emerson; siblings, Dennis Reed and wife Kim, Kimberly Reed, and Marilyn Kennedy and husband Johnny; special cousin, Suvella Vowell; special friends, Dana and Amanda; and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 1-3pm with the funeral service to follow at 3pm with Pastor Bill Arbo officiating. Graveside services will be at Oak Grove Cemetery following the funeral. www.holleygamble.com

