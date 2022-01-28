Bonnie Mae Gann, Dyllis Community

Bonnie Mae Gann of the Dyllis Community, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

She was born on November 17, 1961. She was of the Baptist faith. Bonnie enjoyed flowers, gardening and mainly spending time with family and friends.

Her husband, Coy Gann; father, James Jarnagin; mother, Jewel Beaty; brother, Lawrence Shoopman, and sister, Ruth Drewery preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, William Cody Gann (Tilda) and Cary Quinton Gann; granddaughter that she “truly loved”, Cashlyn Gann; special friend, Teresa Kring, also by extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 31, 2022, between the hours of 10:00 am – 11:30 am at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Graveside service will follow at noon at Union Valley Church Cemetery in Windrock, TN with Bro. Craig Freels officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Gann family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bonnie, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

