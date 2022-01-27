Bobby Grant, Rockwood

Bobby Grant age 67 a lifelong resident of Rockwood went home to be the Lord whom he loved, served, and faithfully proclaimed on January 26th, 2022. He was surrounded by his loved ones. Bobby was his happiest when camping, fishing, and spending time on the lake. Bobby loved the Tennessee Vols and Los Angeles Rams. If you knew Bobby you know how much he loved his family. He was blessed with a wonderful marriage to his childhood sweetheart Karen for 48 beautiful years. He was the best girl dad in the world and was so proud of his girls. Bobby was the best papaw around. His grandkids were the light of his life. He fought a long and hard battle but he clung to his faith and the Lord has set him free of his pain.

He is preceeded in death by his parents: Arthur and Dorothy Grant; his beloved son: Jeremiah Grant; sister: Carolyn Bertrum; nieces: Misty Clower and Amanda Grant; Nephew: Billy Grant.

He is survived by: his loving wife Karen; daughters: Aundria Grant-True (Jimmy), Jessica Fritts (Chris), and SaVannah Templeton (Davey)Grandchildren: Cody True (Raven), Michael Seymour, Robert Grant McNeal (Mikenzie), Tatum Golliher (Zander Price), Kayli McNeal, Jeremiah Golliher, Trevin True, Johnny McNeal, Elly May McNeal, Dre Templeton, Roland Templeton, Eva Claire True, and Will. Great Grandchildren: Jay Price and Ryker McNealSiblings: Ladonda Brenda Oldham, Arthur Junior Grant, Roger Grant, and Sherry GrantAnd several nieces, nephews, special friends, and other extended family members. The family would like to thank the staff of Roane Medical Center for their exceptional care.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Wayne Mullins officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert “Bobby” Grant.

