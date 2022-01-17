Bobbie Sue Jones Ooten, Harriman

Mrs. Bobbie Sue Jones Ooten, age 67 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 13th, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 7th, 1954, in Harriman, TN. She loved to be outside and plant flowers. She also loved sewing in her free time. She is preceded in death by her parents: John William Walter Jones & Mary Jane Loden Jones; Husband: Glen Parks; Siblings: Faye Bronw, Betty Tinch, Patricia Miller, Opal Lynn, and Sonny. She is survived by:

Daughter: Krisie Cagle

Stepsons: Troy Parks, Shane Parks, and Dustin Parks

Several Grandchildren

Siblings: Mike Pogue, Debbie Pogue, Nancy, and Peggy Brown

And several other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 20th, 2022, from 11:00 am-12:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Harriman, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Bobbie Sue Jones Ooten.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

