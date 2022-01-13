Blake Edward Moulton, 31

Blake Edward Moulton, age 31, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Blake was a loving father. He loved to be outdoors, and he loved four-wheeling, fishing, and working on cars.

Blake is survived by his parents, Carl and Karen Moulton; his wife, Melinda Moulton; sons, Izak Melton, Jakeb Melton, and Chevy Moulton; brother, DJ Moulton; sister, Fanci Moulton; special friend, Tiffany Melton.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at Batley Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, January 15, 2022, directly following the funeral service. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

