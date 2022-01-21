Betty Lou Daugherty, Rocky Top

Betty Lou Daugherty, age 79 of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on January 19, 2022, at her residence. Betty was born June 18, 1942, in Clinchmore, Tennessee to the late Ferdonand and Lola Lorane Poore Wilson. Betty enjoyed swinging on her front porch, spending time with her grandbabies, spending time with her family and friends, and loved watching tv shows, The Waltons and The Golden Girls. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband Obie Daugherty, son: Danny Mack, sister Mary Ellen Florine, brothers Pearly, JD, Elmer, and Donny Mack.
Survivors Include:
Sons Chucky Daugherty and Mary
Ovie Daugherty Jr
Daughters Marie Daniels and Paul
Jeannie Bottoms and Craig
Donna Brown and Sean
Sisters Alice Marlow
Margaret Brozell
Carolyn Belcher and Charles
10 Grandchildren
11 Great Grandchildren
Special Friend Kay Seiber
Family will have a private viewing from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Friday, January 21, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Public Visitation: 6:00 PM, to 8:00 PM, Friday, January 21, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, January 21, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jonathon Bruce and her son Chucky Daugherty officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Briceville Community Cemetery for the graveside service.
Masks are strongly encouraged when attending a public service.
