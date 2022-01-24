Betty Jean “BJ” Hart, Rockwood

Betty Jean “BJ” Hart, age 89 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center of Harriman, TN. She was born on May 20th, 1932, in Anniston, AL. “BJ”, as she was known, worked for 15 years as a door greeter at the Rockwood Wal-Mart. She loved all of the people she met through her job. She is preceded in death by her parents: Seaborn Askey Elliott & Mildred Annie Cook Elliott; Husband: Jackie Eugene Hart; and daughter: Keitha Ann Hart. She is survived by:

Children: Terri Lewis

Crystal Hart

Alan Hart

Grandchildren: Christopher Williams

Jeffery Williams

Camron Smith

And several great-grandchildren, and other extended family members and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Betty Jean “BJ” Hart.

