Berlean “Jake” Lamb Jr, Clinton

Berlean “Jake” Lamb Jr, age 83, of Clinton, passed away January 18, 2022, at home. He was born December 12, 1938, in Rocky Top, TN to the late Berlean and June Marlow Lamb. After his mother’s death from TB at an early age he was raised by his grandmother the late Irene Estelle “Maw” Lamb who lived with her son and wife the late Rev. Bill and Opal Lamb of Rocky Top. This gave Jake a large extended family including cousins that were like additional siblings. Jake

and his wife of 61 years died the same day hours apart. Jake was a long-haul truck driver. He worked for A.J. Metler Hauling and Rigging for almost his entire career. He was an owner-operator who specialized in oversized and hazardous material transport.

In addition to those mentioned above Jake is preceded in death by Step-Mother, Graylon Lamb; Brothers William “Billy” Joe Lamb & Roger “Bo” Lamb.

Jake is survived by Sons Scott Lamb and Kevin Lamb (Holly); Grandchildren: Jacob Lamb, Skyla Lamb, Aaron Lamb, Hope Lamb; Great Grandchildren: Jamison Lamb, Winston Tedder, Bryson Lamb; Sisters Rita (Tom) Beach and Linda Wells; Special Cousin Siblings: Bobby Jack Lamb, Ronnie (Connie) Lamb, Ricky Lamb, and Janet (Gary) Wright.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 22 from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at South Clinton Baptist Church, 1000 Clinch Ave. Clinton, TN 37716. A service will be held following with the Rev. Roger Pugh officiating. In lieu of flowers please donate to South Clinton Baptist Church where Jake was a member of Alzheimer’s Tennessee in memory of Mary Lou. Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



