Becky Green, Harriman

Becky Green age 54 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away January 2, 2022, at home. Becky was of the Baptist Faith and was born and raised in Elyria, Ohio, and moved to Tennessee when she was 15.

Preceded in death by her father Bruce Green and sister Donna Honoshofsky.

Survived by her mother Rose Pogue Green of Harriman, Tennessee,

sisters: Ann Green of Kingston, Tennessee,

Penny Herdman of Avon, Ohio, and Martha Robinson of Harriman, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston, funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Dr. Jeff Sledge officiating. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Green Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Rebecca “Becky” Jane Green please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

