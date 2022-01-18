Barry Wayne Shaw, Kingston

Mr. Barry Wayne Shaw, age 60 of Kingston, passed away at Signature Healthcare of Rockwood on Saturday, January 15th, 2022. Barry was born at Harriman Hospital on July 1st, 1961, the only child of the late Clarice Crawford Shaw and Jimmy Shaw. Barry survived a near life-ending traumatic brain injury at the age of 16, but persevered to graduate from Midway High School, attend community college, and live a full life. His greatest enjoyment was his church life, Bible studies, and many special friends. In his last years as a resident of Signature Healthcare, he loved being involved in all the special activities they had. He is preceded in death by his mother, Clarice Crawford Shaw; and father: Jimmy W Shaw. He is survived by:

Stepmother: Judy Shaw

Stepsister: Jodi Henderson

And several aunts, uncles, and a host of cousins.

The family will meet at 11:00 am for a graveside service on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022, in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Barry Wayne Shaw.

