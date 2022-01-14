Baby Arianna Lindl Ridenour, Knoxville

Arianna Lindl Ridenour, three-month-old baby girl, passed away peacefully at her home in Knoxville, TN on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Arianna lived for a short time but made a big impact on the lives around her. She had such a strong personality, she loved to stick her tongue out, make spit bubbles, and she loved being with her sister, Lily. Arianna will be remembered for her sweet smile and her cute chin dimple, she loved to smile at her parents and her sister. Her family describes her as a happy baby who enjoyed eating strawberries and bananas and watching tv.

Arianna is preceded in death by her older sister, Raven Ann Ridenour.

She is survived by her parents, Charles Ridenour and Khadijah Dixon; sister, Lilyanna Ivy Ridenour; aunts, Chelsea Holloway, Whitney Holloway, and Tamira; uncle, Linwood Holloway; grandmother, Ramona Holloway; great aunts, Hope and Wendy; cousins, Layla, Jaden, Jream, and Stephanie. Arianna is also survived by her loving church families at Lonsdale Community Church and Temple Baptist Church.



There will be a Celebration of Life in memoriam of Arianna, it will be held at Lonsdale Community Church on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Steele Wright officiating. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

