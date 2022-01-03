Ashley Carl Stewart, Lancing

Ashley Carl Stewart age 41, of Lancing, passed away December 31, 2021. He is with his heavenly Father now. He was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church. Ashley was a loving and kind man with a wonderful sense of humor. He could always bring a smile and laugh to others. He will be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Garlin and Ellia Stewart, and maternal grandparents, Leonard and Inez Coffey. Also several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his parents, Carlos and Melissa Stewart, sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Natalie Frasier and Dr. Wayne Frasier, beloved nieces Lila and Ellie Frasier, uncle Sidney and Joann Clark, Aunt Carolyn and George Gallaher, Aunt Darlene Welch, great aunt Linda Kilby and many other loved cousins and relatives. Also a very special friend, Austin Duncan.

It was Ashley’s wishes to be cremated and his ashes to be scattered at his favorite campsite at his home.

The family will honor his wishes. Services and visitation will be held Tuesday, January 4th, from 5-7 pm with Brother Tim Hamby, Ashley’s life-long friend, and Brother Buster Armes officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ashley Carl Stewart.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ashley, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

