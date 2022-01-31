Arlene Denise Cole, Jacksboro

Arlene Denise Cole, age 60 of Jacksboro, TN passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Lafollette Medical Center. She was born on March 25, 1961, to the late Ray Ford and Patricia Kitts. She was a member of Cumberland View Baptist Church. She loved spending all the time she could with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, helping others, and being a witness for the Lord.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Ford; brother-in-law, Gerry Lemons.

She is survived by: husband, Bert Cole; son, Jerry Hutson of Lafollette; special daughter, Emely Hutson of Lafollette; step-children, Chandler Cole and wife Kaitlin and Corinne Cole of Fairfax, Virginia; sister, Deanna Lemons of Clinton; brothers, Myron Ford and wife Patsy of Knoxville, Byron Ford and wife Cyndi of Lafollette; much-loved nieces and nephews, Rachel and Shawn Ambrose of Knoxville, Brandon Ford of Knoxville, Megan and Chris Hafner of Jacksboro, Bryonna Ford and Dustin Ford of Lafollette, Bethany and Ryan Lemons of Clinton; special great-niece, Maddie Hafner; and a host of so many greatly loved family and friends.

A small private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 2 pm at Baker’s Forge Cemetery in Lafollette with Pastor Lynn Ray officiating. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

