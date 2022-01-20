Anne Marie Gross Swisher, Rocky Top

Anne Marie Gross Swisher, age 83, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. She was born June 11, 1938, in Beech Grove, Tennessee. Anne was an exceptional educator and champion of children. She was a faithful member of Main Street Baptist Church where she was an Adult Sunday School teacher and youth leader to the Joy Singers during their summer mission trips across the country. After raising her children, she attended the University of Tennessee and received a degree in teaching at the age of 50. She then taught sixth grade at Huntsville Middle School and High School English at Scott County High School until she retired. Anne was instrumental in establishing the Boys and Girls Club of North Anderson County which has provided afterschool care and academic support to hundreds of children through the years.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Nada Adkins Gross. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Swisher; daughter Lisa Swisher; son Bobby Swisher and wife Sandra; son Michael Swisher and wife Nikki; and brother Jim Gross and wife Betty. She was “Mim” to four grandchildren: Andrew Robert Swisher and wife Julie, Millie Anne Swisher, Nina Kate Swisher, and Kinlee Jo Swisher.

A graveside service will be held Monday, January 24, 2022, at 2 pm at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Anne to the Boys and Girls Club of North Anderson County: P.O. Box 537, Lake City, TN 37769.

