ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF BARKER ANNOUNCES RE-ELECTION BID

Clinton, TN- Russell Barker has announced he is seeking re-election for Sheriff of Anderson County in the 2022 election. Barker, a republican, was elected Sheriff in 2018 after serving as the Director of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force.

Citing major accomplishments during his first term, Sheriff Barker says he has fulfilled the 2018 campaign promises of increasing the number of school resource officers, dedicating personnel to keep our seniors safe, and implementing intelligence led policing. “I am very proud of what we have accomplished this first term. I attribute the success we’ve had to the brave men and women I serve with every day. Together we are making a great impact in Anderson County” Barker stated.

Here are just a few of the accomplishments cited by Sheriff Barker:
• Worked with the Anderson County Schools and County Commission to increase the number of School Resource Officer’s from 9 to 15
• Assigned a detective to work with the District Attorney’s Office to work and solve elder abuse cases and placed a Sheriff’s Office member on the Vulnerable Adult Protective Investigative Team (VAPIT) with Adult Protective Services
• Increased number of deputies patrolling our neighborhoods
• Reallocated funds to purchase cutting edge technology for crime mapping and revamping the Crime Analysis unit
• Reallocated funds to purchase live, real-time technology that has increased crime solvability and arrests – especially for major crimes.
• Enhanced safety and security at the Detention Facility by replacing old, unrepairable equipment with new technology

Recognized for his leadership, service, and ability to connect with people, Sheriff Barker was appointed to serve on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Associations (TSA) legislative committee. This committee works closely with the state legislative body on legislation that impacts law enforcement officers across the state.
In 2021, Sheriff Barker was recognized by the non-profit organization, Operation Angel Wing (OPAW), as First Responder of the Year. OPAW stated Sheriff Barker is an example of a true community leader keeping his men and women of service not only safe, but mentally and emotionally well.

Sheriff Barker looks forward to the campaign and four more years in office. “Serving as the Sheriff of Anderson County is the greatest honor of my professional career. Anderson County is a special place with great people who make it very easy to work day in and day out to make it the best place to live, work, and raise a family. With your support we can continue moving Anderson County forward” Barker concluded.

