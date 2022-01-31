Amelia Beth Pierce, 54

Amelia Beth Pierce, age 54, passed away, Wednesday, January 27, 2022, at her home. She was born June 15, 1967, in Tryon, NC. Amelia was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she served as the nursery supervisor for over 25 years, something she took great pride in. Amelia attended Mars Hill University, where was president of the Sigma Alpha Chi sorority, the University of Tennessee, and Lincoln Memorial University, where she earned her doctorate. She taught in the Roane County School system for the past 20 years and was a former cheerleading coach at Oliver Springs High School. She was a loving wife, mother, and friends who will be dearly missed.

Amelia was preceded in death by beloved daughter, Ellie Jackson; parents, JB Easlic & Dorothy Campbell; uncle, Francis Morrow; and aunt, Helen Morrow.

Survivors include husband, Danny Pierce; son, Jacob Jackson; stepmother, Linda Easlic; brother, Paul Easlic and wife, Kamela; stepbrother, Danny Garrison; nephew, Nolan Easlic; niece, Danielle Gomez; and great-niece, Caroline Martin; as well as many friends and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made by mail to the Ellie Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund at 325 Gum Street Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. A funeral mass will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Pontian Kiyimba officiating. An online register book is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

