Amanda Fay Mathis, Rockwood

Amanda Fay Mathis, age 43 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, December 31st, 2021, in Kingston. She was born on April 19th, 1978, in Roane County. She is survived by:

Children: Austin Shane Draper

Christian Draper

Destiny Boles

D.J. Mathis

Jaden Mathis

Braden Boles

Christopher Diesel

Grandchildren: Ella Draper

Lucas Shane Draper

And several other extended family members and friends

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Evans Mortuary to help with expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Amanda Fay Mathis.

