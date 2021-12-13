Zonie Shannon Thomas, 95, Robbins

Zonie Shannon Thomas, age 95 passed away on December 11, 2021, at her home with the people she loved by her side. She was born on January 31, 1926, to the late Herbert and Elizabeth Shannon.

Zonie was the oldest living member of White Oak Missionary Baptist Church in Sunbright. If you were in church with her, you knew what gift God gave her in life. She was a prayer warrior and would sit for hours and read her bible. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Elizabeth Shannon; husband, Frank Gene Thomas of 68 years; brothers, Ambers Shannon, Lonas Shannon, and Manus Shannon; sisters, Omia Voiles, Imogene Waters, and Ina McMcluskey.

She is survived by her brothers, Coy Shannon, Amous Shannon, and James Allen Shannon; sister-in-law, Wanda Bowling and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and extended family. 4 special caregivers who took great care of and loved her dearly, Shirley Duncan, Madge Overton, Kathy Armes and Bonnie Webb.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 13, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright with Rev. Larry Waters officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunbright Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Zonie Shannon Thomas.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Zonie Shannon Thomas, of Robbins, TN, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

