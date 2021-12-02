Winfred Ray, 97, Kingston

Winfred Ray age 97 of Kingston passed away November 30, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. Mr. Ray was born and raised in Clifton Tennessee and moved to Kingston in 1954. He was saved and baptized at the age of 66 at Piney Baptist Church in Oakdale, TN. He was a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church, a United States Army Veteran, and retired from the Y-12 plant.

Preceded in death by his wife Martha Ray and daughter-in-law Crystal Ray.

Survived by son Bob Ray (Janet Honey) of Harriman. Grandchildren: Resa (Luke) McAmis of Kingston, Chase (Veronica) Ray of Harriman, great-grandchildren: Tyson, Kierston, Everli, Braylee, Braxton, and Aleia, brother Gilbert Ray of Oak Ridge, and special friend Bernette King of Coalfield.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12, in the Kyker Chapel at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with Reverend Jim Disney officiating. Burial at Piney Baptist Church Cemetery in Oakdale with full military honors conducted by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Ray Family.

