William Paul Bradford Jr, 69

William Paul Bradford, Jr. passed away at Methodist Medical Center on December 3, 2021. He was 69 years old.
William Paul Bradford, known as Papa to Lilly, was born on April 8, 1952, in Moundsville, West Virginia to Dr. William P. and Mary Ann Bradford. He attended the Linsley Military Institute in Willing, West Virginia. Brad met his wife Sharman in 1976 while working at a furniture store and they enjoyed a wonderful marriage. Brad loved muscle cars, biking, walking, and especially his dog Baxter.


Willam Paul Bradford, Jr. is preceded in death by his mother and father, Dr. William P. and Mary Ann Bradford, and his sister Judy Bradford.

He is survived by his wife Sharman Bradford, sons Ryan Bradford and Mark Bradford, sister Suzanne (Ron-deceased) Snyder, and granddaughter Lilly Bradford.

Please remember his wife Sharman and his family in your prayers.

