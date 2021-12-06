William Lawson Oldham, Rocky Top

William Lawson Oldham age 59, of Rocky Top, passed away on December 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born on February 7, 1962, to Charles Edward Oldham and Sara Lou Lawson in Knoxville, TN. William was of the Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist in Rocky Top. He was a graduate of Lake City High School, loved to work on cars, was a certified welder, loved cooking, hunting, and fishing. Also, he loved UT sports. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jim Ed and Mattie Lawson and Brice and Izette Oldham. William is survived by:

Wife Eleshia Oldham Rocky Top

Parents Charles and Sara Lou Oldham Rocky Top

Sons Erik Oldham West Virginia

Derek Oldham Clinton

Brother Chuck Oldham and Jenny Knoxville

Sister Lisa Coleman Clinton

Visitation: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.

Funeral: 7:00 pm, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Justin Phillips officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William “Bill”, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

