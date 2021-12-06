William Lawson Oldham, Rocky Top

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 9 Views

William Lawson Oldham age 59, of Rocky Top, passed away on December 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born on February 7, 1962, to Charles Edward Oldham and Sara Lou Lawson in Knoxville, TN.  William was of the Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist in Rocky Top. He was a graduate of Lake City High School, loved to work on cars, was a certified welder, loved cooking, hunting, and fishing. Also, he loved UT sports. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jim Ed and Mattie Lawson and Brice and Izette Oldham. William is survived by:

Wife                      Eleshia Oldham                                                 Rocky Top

Parents                Charles and Sara Lou Oldham                      Rocky Top

Sons                      Erik Oldham                                                       West Virginia

                                Derek Oldham                                                   Clinton

Brother                 Chuck Oldham and Jenny                             Knoxville

Sister                     Lisa Coleman                                                     Clinton

Visitation: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.

Funeral: 7:00 pm, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Justin Phillips officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William “Bill”, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Hershel “Keith” Davis, Andersonville

Hershel “Keith” Davis, age 74 of Andersonville passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: