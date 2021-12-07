William L. “Bill” Scarborough, Kingston

William L. “Bill” Scarborough, age 69, of Kingston passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.  He was born June 29, 1952, in Harriman and was a graduate of Harriman High School.  Bill was a member of Living Stones Church in Harriman.  He loved fishing, playing his guitar, and listening to gospel music.  He was a retired Operational Engineer and a member of the International Union of Operational Engineers, Knoxville Local Union No. 917. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Sarah Hamilton Scarborough; sister, Mary Christina Brantley; father-in-law, Clarence E. Campbell.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 49 years          Suzette Scarborough of Kingston

Sons                                        Arnold Christopher Scarborough & Ashley Beth Mitchell of Cottageville, SC

                                                Thomas Edward Scarborough of Lenoir City

Grandchildren                         Bridgette Ann Ferguson Scarborough

                                                Cameron Christopher Gamm Scarborough

Brother                                    Harold Randall Scarborough, Sr & wife, Terri of Harriman

Sister                                      LaCletta Wright of Harriman

Mother-in-law                          Kathleen Campbell of Kingston

Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends

Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Living Stones Church with Bro. Harold Randall Scarborough, Jr., officiating.  In lieu of flowers, the family request any memorials be made to Living Stones Church, 546 Poland Hollow Road, Harriman, TN 37748.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

