William L. “Bill” Scarborough, Kingston

William L. “Bill” Scarborough, age 69, of Kingston passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born June 29, 1952, in Harriman and was a graduate of Harriman High School. Bill was a member of Living Stones Church in Harriman. He loved fishing, playing his guitar, and listening to gospel music. He was a retired Operational Engineer and a member of the International Union of Operational Engineers, Knoxville Local Union No. 917. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Sarah Hamilton Scarborough; sister, Mary Christina Brantley; father-in-law, Clarence E. Campbell.
SURVIVORS
Loving wife of 49 years Suzette Scarborough of Kingston
Sons Arnold Christopher Scarborough & Ashley Beth Mitchell of Cottageville, SC
Thomas Edward Scarborough of Lenoir City
Grandchildren Bridgette Ann Ferguson Scarborough
Cameron Christopher Gamm Scarborough
Brother Harold Randall Scarborough, Sr & wife, Terri of Harriman
Sister LaCletta Wright of Harriman
Mother-in-law Kathleen Campbell of Kingston
Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends
Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Living Stones Church with Bro. Harold Randall Scarborough, Jr., officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request any memorials be made to Living Stones Church, 546 Poland Hollow Road, Harriman, TN 37748. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.
