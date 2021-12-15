Wilford Lendon Johnson, Caryville

Wilford Lendon Johnson, 80 of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, in his home at Meadowview Assisted Living of Alzheimer’s Disease.  He was born May 15, 1941, in Habersham, Tennessee to the late Mark and Clara Clepper Johnson. 

Wilford graduated from Jacksboro high school and attended Cumberland College majoring in Engineering. He loved UT sports, NASCAR, and dirt track racing. 

In addition to his parents, Wilford is preceded in death by his wife Frances Johnson, brothers Carl and  Jay Johnson, their wives Patricia and Helen, sisters-in-law Mildred Nuspliger and Helen Hubbs, and their husbands Robert and Charles. 

Long-time Caryville and Lake City (now Rocky Top) residents will remember the Colonial House Restaurant and Gift Shop (later, Caryville Amoco) of Caryville and Lamb’s Inn Motel and Restaurant of Lake City that Wilford and his brother Carl owned and operated for many years following a construction accident in New Orleans that left Wilford with a broken back and the desire to return to the hills near his and Frances’ home.  Wilford was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend who enjoyed making everyone laugh.  Although he battled Alzheimer’s in his final years, he never lost his sense of humor and fun-loving nature.  His family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Meadowview Assisted Living for loving him as one of their own family members. 

Survived by:

Son                                        Derrick Johnson and Wife Meredith                        Andersonville, TN

Daughter                             Tiffany VanScoy and Husband Randy                      Conroe, TX

Nephews                            Brian Nuspliger                                                                 Osaka, Japan

                                                Brad Johnson                                                                     Lake City, TN

                                                Greg Johnson                                                                    Lake City, TN

                                                Brian Johnson                                                                    Lake City, TN

                                                Mark Johnson                                                                   New York

                                                Marv Johnson                                                                   Colorado

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, December 17, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, December 17, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Norris Memorial Garden in Norris.

