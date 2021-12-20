Wanda Lee Boyd Wallace, 95, Andersonville

Wanda Lee Boyd Wallace, age 95, of Andersonville went home to be with her Lord on Saturday morning, December 18, 2021. She was born on July 23, 1926, to the late Nola B. Ridner. On March 20, 1943, she married James Edwin Wallace, Sr., (of Andersonville) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he was serving in the U.S. Navy. Together they had four children, Wanda Darlene, Nola Ann, James Edwin, Jr., and Merna Louise. Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, and her daughters, Darlene Buckner (David), Nola Wallace, and Merna Crawhorn.

She is survived by her son, Jim Ed, and his wife, Sharon, of Norris; her son-in-law, James Crawhorn, of Andersonville; her granddaughters, Sherri Buckner Hamner (Lee), Lara Beth Wallace Sharp (Ryan), and Megan Crawhorn Beeler (Adam); grandsons Michael Ensley (Marie), Russell Buckner (Kim), Andy Wallace (Bethany), Steven Buckner (Cheyenne), and Adam Crawhorn (Jessica Kirby). She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her family, Wanda is survived by her childhood friend, Kathleen Sharp Wallace, of Andersonville, and her dear friend, Ruth Holloway, of Crossville.

She was the oldest member of the First Baptist Church of Andersonville and the Gleaners’ Sunday School Class. Wanda was a member of the Norris High School Class of 1945. She was a wonderful homemaker who also worked for several years in the Norris High School cafeteria. Her family would like to thank Pam Forgerty and her staff at Meadow View Assisted Living (Norris), the Alexander Guest House (Oak Ridge) staff, and the staff of UT Hospice Services for their loving, compassionate care.

Wanda’s family will receive friends on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with a service to follow. Her family will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, for interment at Andersonville Cemetery. Reverend Frits Haverkamp will conduct the services. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

