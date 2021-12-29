Vernon Lee Ezell, 75, passed away in his home of natural causes Thursday, December 23rd, 2021. He is preceded in death by his father, Herman Hump Ezell, his mother, Nettie Raye Daniels Ezell, two sisters, Lela Hendricks and Ruby Ladd, four brothers, Floyd, Bill, Freddy, and Chester Ezell, and one daughter, Jamie Ann Ezell. He is survived by:

Four children: Robin Ezell Harper, Tina Ezell Arp Harris, Peggy Wright Annen, and Jerry Lee Ezell

One brother: Jack Ezell

Three sisters: Pauline Ezell Evans, Beulah Ezell Moore, and Mary Ezell Parks.

Vernon was married to his first wife Brenda Ezell Miller, mother of his children, and second wife Alice Faye Ezell. Vernon is also survived by 12 Grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the service following at 2:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to share a great memory of our beloved dad, brother, and friend. Graveside and interment will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee at 3:00 p.m. The Ezell family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of the staff at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee for their attentiveness and loving care.

A food train for the family has been created for anyone who would like to contribute at https://mealtrain.com/5r6m8z. The family request that memorial contributions may be made on Vernon’s behalf to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.

Evans Mortuary is proudly serving the family of Vernon Lee Ezell.

