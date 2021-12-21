Vaughn Glen Daugherty, 89

Vaughn Glen Daugherty, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Vaughn was a minister of Church of God and a veteran of the United States Army. He loved going on adventures and sightseeing.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Mossie Daugherty, and his wife, Lora Mae.



He is survived by his son, Ellis Von Daugherty of Wartburg, TN; daughters, Glenna Foust of Campbell County, TN, and Hazel Frederick of Wartburg, TN. Vaughn is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and special friend Billy Ray Kennedy of Rocky Top, TN.



Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Jones Mortuary. Online condolences can be made to the family on jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

