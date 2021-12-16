Tommy Leon Stephens, I, “Old Man”, Deer Lodge

Tommy Leon Stephens, I, “Old Man” age 67 went home to be with the Lord, December 14, 2021, unexpectedly.  Tommy loved playing and arguing with his grandkids.  He was a member of Deer Lodge First Baptist Church who he loved dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Christine Stephens; brothers, Lundy Short, Macel (PeeWee) Stephens, Billy Stephens, Dennis Stephens; sister, Stella Stephens; son, Christopher Davis, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carrie Stephens; son, Tommy (Mariann) Stephens, II. of Chestnut Ridge; daughter, Mary (Josh) Grubb of Barbourville, KY.; grandchildren, Tommy Stephens, III., Keiyaun Mundy, Keiara Mundy, Makhia Hepburn, Maggie Stephens, and Brooke Stedam; sisters, Shirley Dishman of Burrville, Faye Barnes of Grimsley; best friend, Robbie Troutt of Knoxville, Eddie Ervin of Knoxville, Danny Jones of McMinnville, TN., Tim Jones of Chestnut Ridge, Bro. Roy Langley of Wartburg; co-workers, Alan, Ricardo, Royal, and Kent of Dynmanis, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended church family all of whom will mourn his passing.

The family is honoring Tommy’s wishes to be cremated.  A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tommy Leon Stephens, I.

