Terri Lannettee, f/k/a Terrence Kevin Williamson II, 39, Oak Ridge

Terri Lannette, f/k/a Terrence Kevin Williamson II, the daughter of Terrence K. Williamson and Bonnie Witherspoon-Williamson, was born November 22, 1982, at Yokosuka U.S. Naval Base in Yokosuka, Japan. Terri attended the International Community School of Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire, the International School of Dakar, and Department of Defense Dependent Schools Fort Clayton in the Panama Canal Zone; but moved to and graduated from the Internal School of Panama in 2001, after the U.S. turnover of the Panama Canal. After graduating from high school, Terri attended Morehouse College to study in a dual engineering program on a four-year academic scholarship prior to relocating to Tennessee to settle down and establish a close group of friends.



As a child of a diplomat, and member of the U.S. Diplomatic Corp. Terri lived in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast of West Africa), Senegal, and Panama. She vacationed in places such as Paris, Canary Islands, Morocco, Geneva, Tokyo, Ghana, Togo, Hawaii, New York, Florida, and London. Terri attended French Summer Camps overseas and the NASA Space Camp in Florida. Terri was trilingual, speaking Spanish and French in addition to her primary English language. As a woman of many talents, Terri played the piano, wrote poetry, including but not limited to being published in The Sound of Poetry collection.



Terri was free-spirited and her appreciation for art expanded from playing instruments and reading a variety of genres to touching the lives of people internationally through her video game stream. Her streaming viewers knew Terri as Belle-Bowser and she referred to her viewers as her ‘Koopalings’. Terri strove to provide her Koopalings with joy on a daily basis. Terri provided a lot through her love and genuine personality and asked for very little in return. To her family, and friends who loved her, she was free to pursue all of her aspirations as long as she was happy, knew she was loved, and always knew she was welcomed home.



Terri passed away unexpectedly at her home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee during the Thanksgiving holiday. She had just turned 39 years of age.

Preceding Terri in death to help guide her way are her maternal grandparents – John & Myrtis Patterson, paternal grandfather – Lloyd Williamson Sr., uncles – Melvin Charles Witherspoon, Jerry Witherspoon, Simon Patterson, and John Patterson, Jr., and aunts – Deborah Jane Patterson and Valerie Arlene Williamson.

She is survived by her parents, brother Charleston, his wife Cierra, niece Chandler, paternal grandmother Edith Williamson, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Martin Oak Funeral Home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee is in charge of her cremation arrangements.

A Memorial celebration in honor of her life is scheduled for 4:00 P.M., Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Heron Bay Golf & Country Club in Locust Grove, Georgia.

