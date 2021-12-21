TENNESSEE LAWMAKER PROPOSES BILL TO REDUCE GAS TAX

A Tennessee lawmaker has proposed legislation that would repeal the IMPROVE Act which raised the gas tax for Tennesseans to 26 cents per gallon. In 2017, the IMPROVE Act created a step system which gradually raised the gas tax from 20 cents per gallon to 26 cents in 2019. The tax also raised the tax on diesel by 10 cents per gallon. Now, Tennessee State Representative Bruce Griffey (R-Paris) has submitted HB1650 which would repeal the taxes and instead divert state surplus funds to infrastructure project.
Tennessee State Rep. Griffey Files Bill to Repeal Gas Tax – Tennessee Star