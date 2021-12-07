Tennessee Democratic Party asks ‘Where are the maps?’ After Fayette County Commissioners Adopt New District Maps That Would Silence Black Voters

With new census data, Tennessee, like other states, is in the middle of drawing new electoral district maps through a process called redistricting. Many voters, especially minority voters, are concerned that these new maps will be gerrymandered: specifically drawn to silence minority voters and protect the political interests of Republican legislators. 

Understanding this concern, the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has urged all legislative bodies to consider three guidance points when redistricting:

  1. Tennessee Constitution and Statutes
  2. Equal Populations
  3. Minority Representation

Many counties, as well as the state legislature, are still deciding on new maps, and the rumors about what these maps could look like have many worried. The Fayette County Commissioners have approved a new map ignoring the third redistricting guidance point. In a public forum it was suggested that majority minority districts have never been considered, so why consider them now? The commissioners’ actions are a clear example of continued disregard for minority communities of interest.

“The map that the Commissioners voted for, appears to primarily protect their seats and provides very little possibility for countywide minority representation. This overt act of  continued historical disenfranchisement of minority voters in Fayette County, who make up one quarter of our population cannot and will not go unchallenged.” – Civil Miller-Watkins, Chair of Fayette County Democratic Party

“Fayette County is one example of how malicious redistricting occurs, and the commission decided on Fayette’s new maps with little regard to public input and the legal advice of their own counsel. They know that these maps are bad. We’re asking redistricting committees across the state, ‘where are the maps?’ We are determined to make sure this doesn’t happen elsewhere.” – Hendrell Remus, Chair of Tennessee Democratic Party

