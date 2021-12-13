TDEC announces Open Data Hub to provide access to info about protecting, improving water quality

(TDEC) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has unveiled an Open Data Hub, an online mapping platform to provide public access to detailed information about TDEC’s ongoing work to protect and improve water quality throughout the state.

The site is designed to inform interested parties about activity managed by TDEC’s Division of Water Resources (DWR), including data on items such as permits, water wells, water quality monitoring, and watershed management. The geographic information system (GIS) platform includes data sets, mapping applications, and story maps. The platform will especially inform stakeholders who interact with TDEC directly.

TDEC developed the hub using software that became available in recent years. The goal is to provide an authoritative source of data allowing Tennesseans to evaluate spatial patterns and geographical relationships in the environment.

The hub uses data layers and mapping applications to provide information to individuals and groups such as residential landowners, environmental consulting firms, non-government/nonprofit organizations, and universities. Residential landowners are often interested in the information, especially water well data, water quality data, and water permit data, for the areas where they live. The data and mapping applications are updated by TDEC on a continuing basis. Just go to www.tdec.gov/ water quality report

