Stevie Harvey, Harriman

Mr. Stevie Harvey, age 65 of Harriman, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, at his daughters’ home. He worked and retired from Vulcan Road Construction after 40 plus years. Stevie loved fishing and antique cars.

He is preceded in death by his father: James Harvey.

His brother: Charles Harvey.

And his sister: Cricket Purlee.

He is survived by his son: Steve Harvey.

Daughter: Theresa Harvey and husband James Brewer.

Mother: Stella Smith.

Grandchildren: Silas Brewer and Preston Laymon.

Mother of his children: Anna Duke.

Two brothers, three sisters, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Ervin Taylor officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the William Family Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Stevie Harvey.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stevie, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

