Stephen “Steve” Dale Reynolds, Clinton

Stephen “Steve” Dale Reynolds of Clinton passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Born on December 19, 1950, to Kyle and Margaret Reynolds of Andersonville, he was a much-loved husband, dad, papaw, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, and cousin. He enjoyed nothing more than being with his family and sharing old memories as they were making new ones. His family was his life and heart in this world.

Steve had a 31-year career as an educator with Anderson County Schools beginning in 1973. He served as a teacher, coach, and school administrator at Rosedale Elementary, Norwood Junior High, Clinton High, and Clinton Middle Schools. He always got great enjoyment from being in contact and reminiscing with other educators and former students. After retirement in 2004, Steve enjoyed working at Deal’s Small Engine in Clinton with his aunt and uncle, Barbara and LaMarr Deal. While there, he was able to make new friends and renew old friendships.

Steve always enjoyed the outdoors, whether it be fishing, hunting, gardening, or just being in his boat on the lake looking at the stars. His greatest joys in life were playing with his grandchildren and hiking with his grandson and best buddy Lucas.

Those who shared his life enjoyed his love, and grieve his passing are his wife of nearly 48 years Felecia Newport Reynolds; children Stephenie Reynolds Crowley (Brandon) and Joshua Reynolds (Stephanie); grandchildren Lucas Reynolds, Layla Reynolds, Kellen Crowley, and Lennox Crowley; brothers Dennis Reynolds (Melissa) and Stanley Reynolds (Debbie); sister-in-law Marielyn N. Hardin; brother-in-law Ewen Newport Jr.; Aunts Mary Webber, Bessie Seeber, and Barbara Deal; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents Kyle Reynolds and Margaret Reynolds Wrasman; stepfather Eugene Wrasman; grandparents Kelly and Cleo Reynolds and Lawrence and Laura Elliott; father and mother-in-law Ewen and Nora Newport; uncles Charles (Terry) Webber, Dennis Seeber, and LaMarr Deal; and brother-in-law Tyra C. Hardin.

He was of the Baptist faith attending First Baptist Church of Clinton, where he felt privileged when he was able to work in the Christian Service Center. Memorial contributions can be made to:

First Baptist Church

Christian Service Center

P.O. Box 268

Clinton, TN 37717

Pall Bearers: Lucas Reynolds, Kiefer Reynolds, Keenan Reynolds, Kyle Reynolds, Kristopher Reynolds, and Chase Chastain.

Services will be held Friday, December 31, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Clinton. Receiving of friends from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm, funeral at 2:00 pm, and graveside services immediately following at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Andersonville. The family asks that face masks be worn at the First Baptist Church for the visitation and funeral service.

Special thanks to the wonderful caretakers with Caris Hospice of Knoxville. Their kindness and attention to Steve “Coach” and his family will always be remembered. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

