Shirley Ann Dishman, Sunbright

Shirley Ann Dishman 73, resided in Sunbright, was born December 6, 1948, in Virginia. passed away at home around her family, on December 23, 2021. She always enjoyed helping others and taking care of the kids around her community.

Shirley is preceded by her father and mother, Leon and Pauline Stephens; sons, Walter Dishman, Paul Eldridge, and daughter, Sissy Norris; along with 5 brothers and 1 sister.

She is survived by her sister Fay Barnes, daughters Sandy and (spouse) Tom Jones, Sarah Wilson, Pam Eldridge, Mindy (Dishman) Dagley, and (spouse) Earle, Ashley Dishman, and son, David Eldridge; and a host of grandkids, great-grandkids, and extended family.

The family will have a graveside service Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EST. at Goney Cemetery in Grimsley, Tn.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley Ann Dishman.

