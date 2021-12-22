Savannah Clark, 100, South Harriman

Ms. Savannah Clark, 100, of South Harriman, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston. She was the oldest charter member of the Mill Baptist Church in Harriman. Savannah was known for her chicken and dumplings. She loved quilting and most of all, her family.

She was predeceased by her husband: Lendelle Clark, Sr.

Son: Jerry Clark

Parents: John Freeman Sexton, Sr., and Mabel Hall Sexton.

Brother: John Freeman Sexton, Jr.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law: Lendelle Clark Jr. & Sue, David Clark, and Melvin Clark & Teresa.

Daughter-in-law: Judith Clark

Grandchildren: Austin, J.D., Misty, Tyler, Amanda, and Kayla.

Eleven great-grandchildren.

And many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Mill Baptist Church in Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Eddie Neeley officiating. The family will meet Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services.

