Sara Varie Sharp Reed, Clinton

Sara Varie Sharp Reed, age 88 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville. Sara was of the Baptist Faith and was born November 30, 1933, in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Henry Laborn and Dora Hatmaker Sharp. Throughout her life, she loved working with ceramics, basket weaving, county cross stitch, stained glass, growing and selling daylilies, birdhouses and loved working the antique booth/display at the Anderson County Fair. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Winfred Dee Reed; daughter, Brenda Gail Day; sister, Lila Sue Sharp, and brother, Don H. Sharp.

She is survived by son-in-law, Gary Day; stepdaughter, Judy Clark & husband Dave; sister, Jean Sharpe; sister-in-law, Betty Sharp; grandchildren, Jennifer Curtin & husband Chris, Amy Wilson & husband Adam, & Madison Clark; great-grandchildren, Katie Curtin, Michael Curtin, Andrew Wilson, & Aden Wilson; nephew, Mark Sharp & wife Diane; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will have a graveside service at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

