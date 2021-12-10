Sandra L. Pemberton 74, went to her heavenly home on November 30, 2021. She was born on February 19, 1947, in Scott County Tennessee to Harley and Ida (Jeffers) Pemberton. She was the youngest of 12 siblings. She retired from KFC corporate office in Louisville, Kentucky. Sandra had a great sense of humor and love to make people laugh.

She is survived by her husband of one year Leroy Smith. One son Joe Goad II from oneida. Two grandsons Jaxson and Maddox Goad and one granddaughter Emmalynn Inbowen. One sister Jane Reed of Michigan and one special sister Stella Terry of Washington state. Many nieces and nephews.



Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Monday, December 13, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Monday, December 13, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.





