Ruby Faye Nelson, Clinton

Ruby Faye Nelson age 87 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at her residence. She was born November 7, 1934, in Knox County, TN to the late Leonard and Pearl Fox. She was a member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church and retired from Modine after 21 years of service. Throughout her life she loved going to yard sales, canning, studying her family genealogy, and flowering. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Archie Nelson; son, Pat Nelson; grandson, Jeff Nelson; sister, Margie Metcalf; brothers, Lloyd Fox, Charles Fox, and Clarence Fox.

She is survived by her children, Paul Nelson, Michael Nelson & wife Aileen; sisters, Wanda Nelson & husband Jay, Stella Braden & husband Calvin; and Doris Webber; grandchildren, Beverly Roberts, Pamela Walker & husband Joe, Whitney Nelson & fiancé Cody McRae, Cameron Nelson, & Dakota Nelson; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Hogan, Sarah Hogan, Chesney Nelson, Tyler Roberts, & Kamdin Taylor; great-great-grandchildren, Wesley Townsend, Decker Gilbert & Ridley Mae Gilbert; several nieces and nephews; close friends, Christy & Tommy Carroll and Debra Moody.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Farmers Grove Baptist Church, funeral service to follow with Rev. Bobby Metcalf. Her graveside will immediately follow at Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

