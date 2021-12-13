Roy Gregory “Greg” Langley, Rockwood

Mr. Roy Gregory “Greg” Langley, age 62, of Rockwood, TN went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was born April 3, 1959, to Roy and Lena Langley. Greg was a lifetime member of Piney Baptist Church, where he maintained the grounds and graveyard. He was a loving son, husband, father, and papaw who will be missed by his family, friends, and community. He is preceded in death by his father: Roy D. Langley. He is survived by:

Wife of 43 Years: Phyllis Potter Langley

Children: Travis (Robyn) Langley

Stacy (Matt) Ruppe

5 Grandchildren: Carson, Lorelai, Addy, Josiah, and Ella.

Mother: Lena Langley Basler

Sisters: Sheila (Kenny) Potter

Tammy (Joe) Miles

Sister-in-law: Janet (John) Roddy

Nephews: Jake, Zack, and Michael

And many others he considered “family” and friends.

The family will receive friends and family on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Piney Baptist Church in Oakdale, TN from 2:00-4:00 pm with a service at 4:00 pm and an interment to follow at Piney Baptist Church Cemetery in Oakdale, TN with Rev. Jim Disney officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Roy “Greg” Langley.

