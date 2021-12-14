Rona Lynn Conner, 57

Rona Lynn Conner, born February 25, 1964, passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She fought a good fight and kept the faith. She will be missed by her daughters, Elizabeth Votry and her girls, Shaylen and Kailyn; Sarah and Jacob Ferguson and their daughters, Anastasia and Elora. Others who love and miss her already include her mother, Jeanette Lynn, her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Cindi Lynn, their children, Rebekah, James, and Jeffrey; uncle, Dan Vance; aunts, Catherine May, Lucille, Caldwell, and Tommie Smith. Faithful cousins, Theresa Phillips and Yugo Vance. Special friends include Joann Keith, Tilda Rutherford, Mary Wilson, and Roderick “Yoyo” Williams. Waiting to greet her at her journey’s end was her dad, Robert Lynn, her grandparents Elmer and beloved Nanny, Bonnie Vance, Robert, and Alice Lynn.



Rona attended First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN for over fifty years. She graduated from Apostolic Christian School in 1982. She loved to share her testimony of God’s blessings on her life.



A Celebration of her homegoing will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with the service starting at 6:00 p.m. Sharing the memorial service of Rona will be men of God that she admired and respected, Rev. Mark McCool, Rev. Anthony McCool, Rev Nate Whitley, and Rev, David Triplett. Online condolences can be made to the family on our website, jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Rona Conner, please visit our flower store.

