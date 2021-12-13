Robert “Rob” Carter, Knoxville

Mr. Robert “Rob” Carter, age 57, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Lenoir City, Tennessee. He was born May 2, 1964, in Marietta, Georgia. Rob was an avid car enthusiast and loved to work on them and sell them. His enthusiasm for automobiles even led him to forming and operating his own business “International Recovery Services” for a while, repossessing cars. Rob was also a Country Music singer performing as half of Robert and Mark Carter “The Carter Brothers” with his brother, Mark, at many locations and venues including “The Tennessee Barn Dance”. He was a talented musician, playing the guitar, bass, and other instruments, as well as a talented singer. His musical path led to a career in Radio, starting as a Disk Jockey at Knoxville’s WOKI – FM 98.7. He later became the On-Line Radio Personality of “Righteous Rob” appearing on the Knoxville FM Radio Stations of WJXB B97.5, Rock 103.5 WIMZ, and 107.7 WIVK. It was during this time that he became friends with another Radio Personality “Billy Kidd”. His musical career allowed him to perform, interview, and “rub elbows” with many talented and well-known Artists including, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Lee Ann Womack, Archie Campbell, Phil Campbell, and Chet Atkins, many of whom became lifelong friends. Rob was a Special Soul, with the Biggest Heart and Warmest Smile, always willing to help anyone. One of his most memorable moments doing this was when he was buried in concrete as part of a charity event to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness. Rob cherished his family and friends dearly, loving them hard, especially his daughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. Carter and Mary Rose Carter; infant sister, Diane Carter; and uncle and namesake Robert and aunt, Estelle Carter.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Brooke Carter of Lenoir City, TN

Son: Alex Squires of Greenback, TN

Daughter: Theo Masters of Lenoir City, TN

2 Grandchildren

Brothers and Sisters: Steve Carter of Powell, TN

Mark Carter of Powell, TN

Wade Carter of Powell, TN

Ronnie Carter of Philadelphia, TN

Donnie Carter of Adairsville, GA

Sheila Carter of Kingston, TN

Shane Carter of Kingston, TN

Waylon Carter of Oliver Springs, TN

Vanessa Treece of Knoxville, TN

Kimberly Treece of Rockwood, TN

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will also miss him and cherish his memory.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses.

