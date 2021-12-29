Robert Brown, Harriman

Mr. Robert Brown, age 73, of Harriman, formally of Karns passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his home. He worked at Roane State Community College for 30 years. He enjoyed working on computers. Robert served in the Air Force.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Daniel Brown Jr and Irene Walker Brown.

Brother: John Brown.

He is survived by his wife: Donna Freels Brown.

Special Cat: Lonnie.

Two brothers & sisters-in-laws: David & Rita Brown of California and Dan & Alice Brown of Florida.

Sister & brother-in-law: Barbara & Jim Stevens of Knoxville.

Sister-in-law: Terrie Brown also of Knoxville.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The Family will receive friends Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Kerry Ruppe officiating. Graveside services will be Friday, December 31, 2021, at 1:00 PM in the Brimer Cemetery in Knoxville.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Brown family.

