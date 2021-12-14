Robert “Bob” Martin, Rockwood

Mr. Robert “Bob” Martin, age 72 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 11th, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville. Bob was born on April 4th, 1949, in Rockwood. He was a kind and loving man, always eager to help people. He loved the Lord and was an usher and member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church. He was a man of strong faith and lived his faith. He retired from the Rockwood Water and Gas Department after many years. He is preceded in death by his parents: James Richard Martin Sr. and Elizabeth “Bettye” Owings Martin; and wife: Virginia Martin. He is survived by:

Brother: James R. Martin Jr (Linda) of Knoxville, TN

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends who loved him dearly

The family will have a graveside service on Thursday, December 16th, 2021, at 12:30 pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN with Dr. David Lord officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Rockwood United Methodist Church (801 N Kingston Ave Rockwood, TN 37854) Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert “Bob” Martin.

