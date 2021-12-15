Rev. Kelly “Condy” Acup Pyle, Jr, 83

Rev. Kelly “Condy” Acup Pyle, Jr.

Born: July 31, 1938

Died: December 13, 2021

Parents: Kelly & Rettie Pyle

Rev. Condy Pyle was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather; and will be dearly missed by his family. He was a hard worker and a steadfast provider. In life, he constantly provided support to everyone around him, often taking in family members or their children in times of need.

In 1965, Condy Pyle gave his heart to the Lord and began a ministry that lasted until his passing. He was called to preach in 1965 and was an old-time Holiness preacher. He never compromised the truth and remained faithful to his calling. Bro. Condy always said if he could leave any legacy behind, he would want it to be a legacy of being FAITHFUL. Having dedicated the majority of his life to the work of the Lord, visiting hundreds who were sick or dying, having preached to thousands the Gospel of Christ, trying to lead them to Salvation, it can be said of Rev. Condy Pyle…..

“Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.”

Condy is preceded in death by wife, Vickey Pyle, sisters: Virgie Moore, Edna Parker, brothers: Robert Pyle, James Pyle, Leonard Pyle, Glen Pyle, Cecil Pyle, John Pyle, Bertie Pyle, and Harley Pyle, and grandson: Caleb.

Survived by:

Sister: Betty Sue Long of Milan, TN

Children: Janet Sharp & husband Estel of Lake City, TN

Rickey Pyle & wife Cathie of Richmond, KY

Teddy Pyle & wife Missy of Mt. Juliet, TN

Janie Holmes & husband Mike of Harriman, TN

Jackie Pyle & wife Lisa of Lake City, TN

Grandchildren/Great Grandchildren:

Katelynn, Peyton, Brooklynn, Mason, Rebecca, Waylon, Maddie, Charleigh, Viv, Christopher, Brooke, Ava, Mica, Quillen, Keller, Tyler, Chad, Sable, Colson, Cambreigh, Coleman

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Estel Sharp officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Pyle Family Cemetery in Rocky Top for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rev. Kelly “Condy” Acup Pyle, Jr, please visit our floral store.

