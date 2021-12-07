Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Statement on the Eightieth Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) today released the following statement in honor of the eightieth anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, that led the United States of America into World War II.

“Eighty years ago, Americans across our nation awoke to the terrible news that the Japanese Empire had attacked American naval and air force service members and installations at Pearl Harbor. In that attack, 2,403 Americans sacrificed their lives in what would become America’s entry into World War II. We remember those who lost their lives eighty years ago and honor the service and sacrifice of the Greatest Generation who answered our nation’s call to protect freedom on battlefields around the world and the home front,” said Congressman Fleischmann. “Today, and every day, we rededicate ourselves to continuing the Greatest Generation’s work to preserve freedom, our democratic republic, and the ideals that America stands for.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

