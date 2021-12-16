Rema Lane, Wartburg

Mrs. Rema Lane, age 88, of Wartburg, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, with her family by her side.

She is preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Lane, and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy & Leon McPeters; son, Darrell & Georgia Lane and special caregivers, Jared & Tracy Lane and host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 17, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m.  Graveside services will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the Liberty Church Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Rema Lane.

