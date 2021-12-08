Rema D. Seiber, 92, Briceville

Rema D. Seiber, age 92 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at The Courtyards Senior Living in Oak Ridge. She was a member of the Laurel Grove Baptist Church in Briceville. She was gifted with a special talent for playing the piano which touched the lives of so many. She retired from Kroger where she worked for 23 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wade Seiber; parents, Ruben and Bedie (Wilson) Cooper; sisters, Willa Dean Dagley, Velma Jo Carter, Claudia Jansen, and Ann Rainey.

Rema is survived by sweet friend, Jill Rossman;

daughter, Pandora Burnett (Ron) of Laurel Grove;

Sons, Michael Andrew Seiber (Frances) of Laurel Grove, Charles Gregory Seiber (Debbie) of Lynchburg, TN;

Grandchildren, Joshua Altum (Cristi), Tayla Seiber, Kriston Seiber, and Patrick Burnett (Shelby)

Great-grandchildren, Morgan Meredith, Xander, and Xeva Altum, and Aubriella Burnett;

Also a host of nieces, nephews, and good friends

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at Laurel Grove Baptist Church, 205 Rockhouse Lane, Briceville, Tennessee, 37710. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jason Lowe Officiating.

Interment will follow in the church Cemetery.

