Ralph Edward Gregory, Sr, Rockwood

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Ralph Edward Gregory, Sr., age 86, of Rockwood passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Spring City Care & Rehabilitation Center.  He was born February 1, 1935, in Rockwood to the late William Rote Gregory and Laura Ethel Denton Gregory. He enlisted in the United States Army at the young age of 17 and made a career of serving his country during the Korean Conflict and also in Vietnam, where he received 5 Service Stars, a Bronze Clasp Good Conduct Medal with 4 loops, several additional Medals, and Commendations.  He retired and transferred to the United States Army Reserves after 20 years of active service.  He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars-Rockwood Post #4782.  After retiring from the United States Army he worked for the Harriman Paper Board until the factory closed many years later. Ralph loved the outdoors and enjoyed landscaping and gardening. He treasured time spent reading his Bible. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Anglea Gregory, and seven siblings.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 66 years     Peggy Louise Leffew Gregory of Rockwood

Daughters                            Gail Roddy & husband, Steve of Kingston

                                              Delorice Monday & husband, John of Spring City

                                              Laura Carrington & husband, David of Auburn, AL

                                              Patty Gregory of Rockwood

Son                                       Ralph Gregory, Jr. of Kingston

Grandchildren                    Dawn Meeks & husband, Brad of Muncie, IN

                                              Jessica Lagneaux of Cambridge, OH

                                              Amanda May of Spring City

                                              Sara Carrington of Auburn, AL

                                              Timothy Roddy of Knoxville

                                              Jonathan Monday of Graysville

Great-grandchildren          McKinzie Meeks and Morgan Meeks of Muncie, IN

                                              Eeston May of Spring City

Brother-in-law                    Billy Leffew of Rockwood

Special Friends                  Ray and Phyllis Devaney of Rockwood

Several extended family members and many friends                              

Private services will be held at a later date by the family.  In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Roane County Military Honor Guard, c/o James Ryans, 346 Gallaher Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph Edward Gregory, Sr., please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Mary Louise Winkler, 68

Mary Louise Winkler, age 68, went home, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: