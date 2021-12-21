Phoenix Jamison Taylor, Baby

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Angels carried Phoenix Jamison Taylor home to God. Phoenix, age 4 months, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He was a happy baby. Phoenix and his sister were best friends. He loved to sit and watch football with daddy.

Phoenix is survived by his father, Clayton Taylor of Oak Ridge, TN, mother, Jade Berg of Clinton, TN: sister, Reagan Duff of Clinton, TN: grandmother, Debra Casado of Clinton, TN: aunts, Aleena Vargas of Davie, FL, Janelle Casado of Clinton, TN: uncles, Anthony Berg of Clinton, TN, Randall Taylor of Madisonville, KY, Clayton (Elaine) Bryant of Knoxville, TN.
No services are planned at this time.
Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.
