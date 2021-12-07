Paul David “P.D.” Smith, Rocky Top

Paul David “P.D.” Smith, age 82 of Rocky Top, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at his residence. He was born January 1, 1938, in Anderson County, TN to the late Tom and Verlie Bratcher Smith. Paul was a member and Deacon of the Pine Hill Baptist in Rocky Top. He was also a US Navy Veteran who loved to fish and spend time with his family. In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Smith, grandson, Cody Phillips, brothers, Tommy and JT Smith.

Survivors include: sons, Rick Smith & Sharon, Neal Smith and Matthew Smith & Erica, daughters, Paula Guthrie & Bob and Pamela Phillips, brothers, Ray Smith and Gary Smith, sisters, Ruth Woodward, Barbara Young, Shirley Roberts, and Margie Smith, grandchildren, Corbin Phillips, Briley Phillips, Rachel Guthrie, Courtney Guthrie, Jake Guthrie, Jordon Smith, Connor Smith, Mattox Smith and Miles Smith, great-grandchildren, Niya Guthrie, Morgan Phillips, and Raylee Phillips. A Host of Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will follow the Visitation at 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lynn Mowery officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Rocky Top for Paul’s Interment with Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

